Advertisement

Minico golfer signs with Lewis-Clark State College

Minico’s Dallis Shockey signed with Lewis-Clark State College.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:01 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The reigning 4A state golf runner-up is staying in Idaho to play collegiately.

Minico’s Dallis Shockey signed with Lewis-Clark State College. Shockey represents the second local golfer in as many months to ink with the NAIA school. You might remember the reigning 3A state champion, Reece Garey from Kimberly, signed with the Warriors late last year.

For Shockey, it’s been a journey getting this far, especially placing freshman year at state, then not having a season sophomore year due to Covid-19, to almost winning a state championship as a junior.

One of her biggest thrills is watching her team qualify for state in 2021. Now that her sister is on the team, she hopes they can do it again this spring.

“My younger sister is actually a freshman this year and I think she’ll be a great addition to the whole team,” Shockey explained. “We should have five players shooting out of 100, for a girls team that’s pretty good, so we’re excited to see if that happens and how that goes.”

Lewis-Clark is preparing for the spring season, starting off with a tournament in Surprise, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

Shockey signs with Lewis-Clark State College
Abu Kigab goes up for a jumper against Jeremiah Oden.
Boise State drops first game since Nov. 30, in loss to Wyoming
Boise State falls to Wyoming
Declo proves to be too much against Valley in 2A district semi-final