Minico golfer signs with Lewis-Clark State College

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The reigning 4A state golf runner-up is staying in Idaho to play collegiately.

Minico’s Dallis Shockey signed with Lewis-Clark State College. Shockey represents the second local golfer in as many months to ink with the NAIA school. You might remember the reigning 3A state champion, Reece Garey from Kimberly, signed with the Warriors late last year.

For Shockey, it’s been a journey getting this far, especially placing freshman year at state, then not having a season sophomore year due to Covid-19, to almost winning a state championship as a junior.

One of her biggest thrills is watching her team qualify for state in 2021. Now that her sister is on the team, she hopes they can do it again this spring.

“My younger sister is actually a freshman this year and I think she’ll be a great addition to the whole team,” Shockey explained. “We should have five players shooting out of 100, for a girls team that’s pretty good, so we’re excited to see if that happens and how that goes.”

Lewis-Clark is preparing for the spring season, starting off with a tournament in Surprise, Arizona.

