Relationship Comedy Show returns to the Orpheum for the eighth consecutive year

The show is coming up on Feb. 18 and 19
The show started with just two players
The show started with just two players
By Larry Avelar
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It started eight years ago with only two players. Today, the relationship comedy show has evolved to a six-player cast.

The improvised performance unfolds how crazy and wild personal relationships can be. What sets this show apart from previous years is their new music director incorporates live impromptu background music throughout the show.

The show will feature the love story of a couple randomly selected from the audience, all wrapped in a comedic flare.

“So, (we get) a volunteer couple, out of the audience. We ask them how they met, fell in love, and if they are married, the proposal, and then us improvisers, we reenact it on stage and add some hilarious little things here and there to it. It’s really fun,” said Mollie Harmison with Harmi Productions.

Harmison went on to say it is a family-friendly show. It’s good for couples, it’s good for families, and anyone can come.

“You’re going to laugh yourself to stitches,” said Orpheum manager Jared Johnson. “I mean your sides will hurt, your cheeks will hurt, you’re going to have a fantastic time.”

The relationship comedy show is coming up on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls. To buy tickets, visit the theater’s website.

