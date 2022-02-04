Advertisement

Scholarship change for survivors of Idaho soldiers advances

No one spoke against the bill
The legislation, prompted by the deaths of three Idaho National Guardsmen during a routine...
The legislation, prompted by the deaths of three Idaho National Guardsmen during a routine training exercise last year, heads to the full House Friday.(Idaho Army National Guard)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise last year headed to the full House on Friday.

The House Education Committee voted to approve the measure that would change the law to make the spouses and children of Idaho military personnel or public safety officers killed during training eligible for college scholarships.

Idaho’s Armed Forces and Public Safety Officer Dependent Scholarship is currently only available to survivors of those imprisoned, missing, killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias’ bill would change that so the spouses and eight children of the guardsmen killed in the February 2021 Black Hawk crash near Boise would be eligible.

“Just over a year ago, we lost three soldiers during a routine Black Hawk training exercise,” said Mathias, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. “I was told that as the law was currently written, they would not be eligible” for the scholarship.

The Idaho law was initially written during the Vietnam War era.

“It would make sense that combat and passing in combat was at the top of everyone’s mind,” Mathias said. “But we omitted those who might fall in training exercises.”

No one spoke against the bill.

The Idaho National Guard said fog and precipitation caused the helicopter crew to lose visual sight of the ground and surrounding mountainous terrain. Officials said the crew had completed the training mission and was on its way back to the Gowen Field Air National Guard Base at the Boise Airport when the crash happened south of Lucky Peak.

The scholarship recipients get free tuition and on-campus living including housing and food at Idaho public colleges and universities plus $500 per semester for books, according to the Idaho State Board of Education.

The state board has previously said that 27 students received the scholarships over the last six years at a cost of just under $1 million. Each scholarship is good for up to eight semesters of study, enough to earn a four-year degree.

Killed in the Black Hawk helicopter crash were 43-year-old Jesse Anderson, 39-year-old George Geoffrey “Geoff” Laubhan and 40-year-old Matthew Peltzer. All three lived in southwestern Idaho.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School

Latest News

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the judgement against Karabell on Friday
Idaho issues judgement against man who billed Senator $480 million
<p>Idaho senators Jim Risch (left) and Mike Crapo (right). (CBS2 file){/p}
Both Idaho Senators introduce legislation to remove obstacles for mine cleanup
Declo proves to be too much against Valley in 2A district semi-final
An entry-level teaching position at CSI, which requires a Master’s degree or a similar...
Inconsistent pay for local educators presenting hiring challenges