Sun Valley extends mask mandate another 30 days

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley’s mask mandate has been extended for another 30 days.

Three avenues were discussed during a city council meeting on Thursday. They could have allowed the health order to expire, extend it for another 30 days, or extend it for another 90 days.

A vote resulted in a 2-2 tie in favor of extending the health order for 30 days. Mayor Peter Hendricks broke the tie in favor of extending the order for another 30 days and then reconsidering it again at that point.

During discussion, board members made mention of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, especially during ski season.

