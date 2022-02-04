Two more opportunities to attend see the stars on Telescope Tuesdays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Adults and children alike who are fascinated by space can get a closer look at the moon or stars on Tuesdays at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The final Telescope Tuesdays will be held on Feb. 8 and 22, during which attendees get a chance to look through the observatory’s telescope. The star of the show — The Norman Herrett Telescope — is one of the world’s largest fully wheelchair-accessible public telescopes.

Officials said kids are some of the observatory’s top repeat customers, and they hope families who attend are able to both have fun and learn something new.

“A lot of what we do here is mostly about inspiration,” said Observatory Coordinator Chris Anderson. “It’s trying to get them interested and excited about it so they can do more on their own and hopefully this will be a good way to get them into it, for sure.”

The start-time of Telescope Tuesdays is dependent on sunset, which is rapidly changing this time of year. So on Feb 8, Telescope Tuesday begins at 6:45 PM, but the one on Feb. 22 begins at 7:30 PM.

There is a $1.50 admission fee and those attending are advised to dress for outdoor weather.

