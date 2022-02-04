Advertisement

Two more opportunities to attend see the stars on Telescope Tuesdays

The final Telescope Tuesdays will be held on Feb. 8 and 22
Courtesy of College of Southern Idaho
Courtesy of College of Southern Idaho(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Adults and children alike who are fascinated by space can get a closer look at the moon or stars on Tuesdays at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The final Telescope Tuesdays will be held on Feb. 8 and 22, during which attendees get a chance to look through the observatory’s telescope. The star of the show — The Norman Herrett Telescope — is one of the world’s largest fully wheelchair-accessible public telescopes.

Officials said kids are some of the observatory’s top repeat customers, and they hope families who attend are able to both have fun and learn something new.

“A lot of what we do here is mostly about inspiration,” said Observatory Coordinator Chris Anderson. “It’s trying to get them interested and excited about it so they can do more on their own and hopefully this will be a good way to get them into it, for sure.”

The start-time of Telescope Tuesdays is dependent on sunset, which is rapidly changing this time of year. So on Feb 8, Telescope Tuesday begins at 6:45 PM, but the one on Feb. 22 begins at 7:30 PM.

There is a $1.50 admission fee and those attending are advised to dress for outdoor weather.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Baer, Amanda Michelle
Kim M. Maier of Burley, just 61 years old, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her...
Maier, Kim M.
Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at...
Dayley, Mary
Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Jean Kessinger Henley,...
Henley, Donna Jean