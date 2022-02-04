Advertisement

Uptick in “no-shows” impacts Twin Falls businesses

By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Visit Meraki Esthetics in Twin Falls and you’ll see a note right on the front door that says by appointment only.

However, Reegan LaMoure, who operates her skincare business here, says these appointments don’t seem as reliable anymore as she’s seeing an uptick in no-shows.

“Last week alone I had six cancellations. My lowest price service was $20, so let’s say I had six $20 cancellations, that’s over $100 in one week,” she said.

And she’s not the only one. Jordan Avalos, a permanent makeup artist in Twin Falls, has experienced the same. She says as a part-time working mom, losing out on what are commonly two to three-hour scheduled blocks is challenging.

“No call no shows are big because I can’t fill the spots especially for permanent makeup because that’s usually something people want to think about or have plans scheduled,” said Avalos.

To combat these no-shows, LaMoure says she implements a reminder system, and a cancellation fee to pay for her time and wasted product.

Twin Falls cosmetologist Kim Earl, on the other hand, said while she understands why some charge a fee for “no-shows,” it is not a policy that works for her business.

“Life happens to people, stuff happens and if we implement that kind of policy we have found that it’s not fair to people,” Earl said.

She added her experience both at the salon and life experience, which includes raising a family, has guided her towards her current practices, as she explained “if we are understanding to the situation, they [clients] are going to come back.”

