USDA announces $16.5 million investment in rural Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The USDA announced an investment of $16.5 million in support of economic development in rural Idaho.

The investment will go towards job training, business expansion, and technical assistance in the Gem State.

“For a while until now, rural Idaho hasn’t always been at the front of the line when it comes to receiving the help it needs to grow economically and to create good-paying jobs for people in areas who need it most,” Rural Development State Director Rudy Soto said.

“These significant USDA investments throughout Idaho will serve as a major boost to help companies hire more workers and create opportunities for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and farmers so they can create lasting wealth that stays in our rural communities,” he continued.

The USDA hopes this investment will allow for companies to hire more workers and create new economic opportunities for “communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing,” the department said in a press release.

The funding for Idaho comes in the form of loans and grants for 17 projects in Idaho, one of which is for Twin Falls.

In Twin Falls, a $1 million investment will be made for rural businesses by establishing a revolving loan fund to re-lend funds to rural businesses.

