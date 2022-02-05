Burley to face Mountain Home in district championship; playoff round-up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 seed Burley Bobcats held off the No. 5 seed Canyon Ridge Riverhawks, 43-39, to advance to next week’s District IV championship against Mountain Home on Thursday, February 10 at 7 p.m.

Burley overcame a sluggish start and avoided an upset in the tournament, which would have also marked their first conference loss of the season.

The Burley Bobcats are one win away from a state berth. (KMVT)

Junior Amari Whiting posted a game-high 24 points, while Sydney Searle chipped in eight points and Christina Cook added 6. Logan Roberts paced the Riverhawks with 13 points the loss.

Mountain Home 47, Twin Falls 45: The Tigers are bound for next week’s district championship at Burley.

Minico 48, Jerome 42: The Tigers have been eliminated from postseason contention after falling to the Spartans in a loser-out game. Carlie Latta led the Spartans with 18, while Chuck Salinas chipped in 13. Emma Ringling had a game-high 19 points for Jerome, Allen added 10. Despite Minico having a solid first half, Jerome rallied to take the lead in the third.

The Minico Spartans held off the Riverhawks in the District IV consolation bracket. (KMVT)

CONSOLATION GAMES:

Canyon Ridge will host Minico on Tuesday, February 8 in a loser-out game. Twin Falls awaits the winner of Canyon Ridge-Minico.

1A DI PLAYOFFS

Oakley 35, Shoshone 10:

Lighthouse 67, Glenns Ferry 41: The Lions eliminate the Pilots from contention. Aleia Blakeslee led the Lions with a game high 27 points, Jordan Wolverton chipped in 17 and Bele Rogers had 16 points. The leading scorer for Glenns Ferry was Emily Juares with 13 points and Kyan Jackson also added 12 points.

Oakley will play Lighthouse at 6 p.m. on Monday at College of Southern Idaho.

Murtaugh will play Raft River at 7:30 at CSI in the Championship Game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Buhl 58, Gooding 36: Indians sophomore Kyler Kelly posted 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Indians. For the Senators Kurtis Adkinson posted a game-high 17 points.

Declo 54, Wendell 51

Soda Springs 51, Valley 35

Camas 41, Glenns Ferry 35

Richfield 65, Grace Lutheran 34

