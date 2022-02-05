Advertisement

Carpenter. Jr., Richard L.

February 3, 2022, age 84
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS—Richard L. Carpenter. Jr. , 84, of Twin Falls, passed away, Thursday, February 3 , 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls. 

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

Franklin Sellars Douglas, Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at...
Douglas, Jr., Franklin Sellars
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Jones, John “Bill” W.
Courtesy of College of Southern Idaho
Two more opportunities to attend Telescope Tuesdays
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Baer, Amanda Michelle