Carpenter. Jr., Richard L.

TWIN FALLS—Richard L. Carpenter. Jr. , 84, of Twin Falls, passed away, Thursday, February 3 , 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

