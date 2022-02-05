Carpenter. Jr., Richard L.
February 3, 2022, age 84
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS—Richard L. Carpenter. Jr. , 84, of Twin Falls, passed away, Thursday, February 3 , 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls.
Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.
For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
