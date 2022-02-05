Douglas, Jr., Franklin Sellars

PAUL—Franklin Sellars Douglas, Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 12, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Franklin Sellars and Cleola Edwards Douglas. Frank grew up in Ringgold, Louisiana, and spoke of many fun times playing in the woods for hours with his younger brother, Richie. Frank had two boys from his first marriage, Darryl and David. He joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 18 and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the service Frank went to work for Tolman Flooring where he learned the flooring trade.

He met RaeDean Arthur in 1966 and they were married on January 21, 1967. They recently celebrated 55 years of marriage! They had two children, Wesley, while living in Dallas, Texas, and Leslie, six years later after moving to Idaho. Frank started a successful flooring business in the Mini-Cassia area.

In addition to flooring, Frank (“Sarge”) also farmed and raised cattle with much help from his wife, RaeDean (“Chief”). Fishing and camping were a major pastime, with many family trips spent at Little Wood. He may not have caught the most fish, but he always caught the biggest.

Frank retired from the flooring business and continued to farm and raise cattle for many years. The grandkids always enjoyed spending time with Papa Frank.

He is survived by his wife, RaeDean; four children, Darryl, David, Wesley (Stacie), and Leslie Wills (Jamin); grandchildren, Payton, Abbey, Bryan, Brett, and Jamie; a brother, Richie; and a sister, Mary Whittemore. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Maland; two sisters, Molottie (Mat) Brown and Jean Wesley; and a grandson, Mayson Martinez.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.