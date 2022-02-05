Advertisement

Gooding football player commits to Idaho State

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:17 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weighing his options, Gooding football player Kurtis Adkinson has committed to Idaho State University.

Adkinson has a preferred walk-on offer.

Adkinson earned back-to-back Sawtooth Idaho Central Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors. This year he shared it with Michigan signee, Colston Loveland.

Passing wise, Adkinson went 105/165 for 1,545 yards, to along with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The senior also rushed for 1,170 yards, plus 14 touchdowns.

Loveland caught 55 passes for 852 yards, for an average of 15.5 yards a reception and 14 touchdowns. The Michigan commit also rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns, a career high.

As a junior in 2020, he led the entire state in total yards, getting the job done in just ten games, with 3,632. The junior quarterback passed for 2,029 yards, to go along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions He rushed for 1,603 yards, fourth best in 11-man football, to go along with 23 touchdowns. Adkinson averaged more than 100 yards in each game.

Back in middle school, Adkinson earned MVP honors at the All-State game.

(KMVT)

