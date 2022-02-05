Idaho’s first annual Industrial Hemp Grower’s Conference highlights hemp growth in the state

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Industrial hemp is now legal in the Gem State. On Friday Buhl’s Tim Cornie, who lobbied to have this legislation passed, hosted the first annual Hemp Growers Conference.

“We don’t want anybody to get financially damaged, to get hurt. So, they need to learn the skills of what to do and what not to do. That’s why we’re here today,” said Cornie.

A room full of potential hemp producers eagerly listened to out-of-state producers, learning the agricultural, health, and financial benefits of the hemp industry.

Cornie sees this industry gaining steam over the next few years. “It will take a year for people to get their feet wet, to get educated. Then, I think, you’re going to see acres increase from there,” said Cornie.

The education process may take time in Idaho, and for good reason. Idaho’s hemp laws are more restrictive than most other states, with different laws in handling and growing facilities, where .3% THC content is legal.

“Any hemp commodity that is produced in Idaho, once it leaves a handling facility, has to be 0% percent THC. So, we look a little bit different than other states,” said Chanel Tewalt, the Deputy Director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

Learning curve or not, growers have started to dream big about the possible benefits of this new industry. Benefits range from health to environmental, where Cornie says hemp could help save Idaho’s most valuable resource.

Already, discussions about meal-replacement bars and workout shakes are being discussed. But there is another benefit.

“Also, it’s a soil amendment, so it doesn’t require a lot of water. It’s very similar, I would say, water-wise to barley,” Cornie said.

There is yet another. According to data gathered by Industrial Hemp consulting firm GreenZipp, growers can profit between $430 to $480 per acre of hemp.

While KMVT was not given specific numbers for the Magic Valley area, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, there are active grower and handler permits for industrial hemp here in our area.

Those permits will be active for the 2022 growing season.

