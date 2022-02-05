Advertisement

It remains difficult to find out-of-state teachers, administrators say

The career ladder has increased pay, but created some unintended consequences
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no question the introduction of the career ladder into Idaho schools has increased funding for some districts, especially for more rural areas.

In some cases, like the Cassia County School District, it’s gone up from around $30,000 to $40,000.

“It has brought up the starting salary and made the lower end of our salary schedule a lot more competitive than what it used to be,” said Chris James, fiscal manager of the Cassia County School District.

Raises in pay are based on multiple factors, including qualifications and performance. However, other states don’t rate teachers the same way, which could place potential incoming teachers in a lower pay bracket.

“There’s such a decrease in salary, is what we see that sometimes it deters people from accepting that position,” said Buhl School District Superintendent David Carson.

The school district has the option to pay teachers more than the allotted amount. Many times they do, but that means funding coming from other places.

“We may give them credit for their education and experience even though the state doesn’t, then we would just have to eat that difference,” said James.

The legislature passed a bill Thursday to put Idaho teachers on state health insurance. It now waits for the Governor’s signature.

Superintendent Carson says changes like these to help put more money in teachers’ pockets are welcome.

“There’s time to be able to opt-in (to) that program, so people will have time to look at numbers and what’s going to be best for their staff and their district,” Carson said. “We’re not any different, so we will be looking at that.”

