Judge says Idaho gov can’t veto clemency for condemned man

Little rejected a recommendation and said he wouldn’t commute Pizzuto’s sentence
Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.(KMVT)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge says Idaho’s governor doesn’t have the power to veto a clemency recommendation by the state’s parole board for a terminally ill man who was expected to be executed this year.

The ruling from 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Friday says Gerald Pizzuto Jr.’s death sentence is illegal, and so the court won’t issue a death warrant — a required document before an execution can occur. Gov. Brad Little’s office vowed to appeal.

Pizzuto, 66, has been on death row for more than three decades after being convicted for the July 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors at a cabin north of McCall. He was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection last year, but after a clemency hearing, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted four to three to recommend that Pizzuto’s sentence be changed to life in prison. The board cited Pizzuto’s poor health — he has terminal cancer and decreased intellectual function — and said commutation would be an act of mercy.

Little, however, rejected the recommendation and said he wouldn’t commute Pizzuto’s sentence. Little noted the man committed the Idaho slayings shortly after being released from prison in Michigan where he had been convicted of rape.

