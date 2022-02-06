Advertisement

CSI women win in rock fight against Snow, men lose third straight

“We needed everything to go in the fourth quarter to come back and win that game”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After their 19-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday, the College of Southern Idaho women’s came back to win a slugfest against Snow College Saturday.

#5 CSI 44, Snow 35

The Golden Eagles scored just 19 points in the first three quarters and were 6-of-42 (14%) from the field during the span. In the fourth quarter, though, Brayli Jenks hit multiple threes to help the Golden Eagles back from a six-point deficit.

The Utah native had a team-high 14 points.

“Brayli hit a couple big threes for us when we really needed them,” said Head Coach Randy Rogers. “The other kid that’s been struggling that hit a really big three was Jaz (Jasmyn Boles) in the corner, we needed that three. We needed everything to go in the fourth quarter to come back and win that game.”

Men’s basketball

#19 Snow 79, #9 CSI 72

Despite a one-point halftime lead, Snow capitalized on Golden Eagle miscues late to beat CSI for the first time this season. CSI has now lost three straight games.

“I think we took a little step back today, which was surprising,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert. “We had three really good practices, and to lose that one was a tough one, but we had beaten them twice, it’s hard to beat a team three times (in a season), and they were ready, and they played well.”

Chayce Polynice led the Golden Eagles with 16 points.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be back in action Wednesday night at home against Utah State-Eastern.

