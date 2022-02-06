Advertisement

Laurie Lickley announces she is running for State Senate

Laurie Lickley is running for state senate
Laurie Lickley is running for state senate(Laurie Lickley)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Representative Laurie Lickley has announced that she is running for State Senate for District 26. The district covers all of Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine counties.

Lickley has been in the Idaho House of Representatives for 2 terms, and tells KMVT that she has learned a lot as a state representative. She believes she has more to offer to the people of Idaho.

Lickley is a native to Idaho, and says agriculture and education are two of her top priorities for the state senate role. She says this new legislative district, district 26, is a challenge she is excited for.

“How do we work with our growing population? Idaho was the fastest growing state in the nation. In 2021, we grew by 66,000 people. How do we balance the needs, the needs for our roads, the needs of education, for our emergency service?” said Lickley.

The primary election is on May 17. For more information on Laurie Lickley, visit her website. For more information on the upcoming election visit here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
ISP investigating crash in Jerome County

Latest News

.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and children of OHV safety
Twin Falls American Legion
Twin Falls joins National Quilts of Valor day celebration
Radar Blog
Weekend Weather Blog: The southern Idaho radar hole
The career ladder has increased pay, but created some unintended consequences
It remains difficult to find out-of-state teachers, administrators say