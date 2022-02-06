Laurie Lickley announces she is running for State Senate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Representative Laurie Lickley has announced that she is running for State Senate for District 26. The district covers all of Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine counties.

Lickley has been in the Idaho House of Representatives for 2 terms, and tells KMVT that she has learned a lot as a state representative. She believes she has more to offer to the people of Idaho.

Lickley is a native to Idaho, and says agriculture and education are two of her top priorities for the state senate role. She says this new legislative district, district 26, is a challenge she is excited for.

“How do we work with our growing population? Idaho was the fastest growing state in the nation. In 2021, we grew by 66,000 people. How do we balance the needs, the needs for our roads, the needs of education, for our emergency service?” said Lickley.

The primary election is on May 17. For more information on Laurie Lickley, visit her website. For more information on the upcoming election visit here.

