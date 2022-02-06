Advertisement

Richfield stays alive in conference tournament; prep roundup

Valley moves on in Canyon Conference tournament
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Sawtooth Conference tournament elimination game, third-seeded Richfield cruised past fourth-seeded Hansen to keep hopes for a state tournament berth alive.

(3) Richfield 38, (4) Hansen 21

Other Sawtooth Conference games

(5) Camas County 42, (7) Hagerman 28

Laura Thompson had 12 points and Ashley Botz added 11 for the Mushers in the win.

Richfield will play Camas County in another elimination game Tuesday, February 8.

2A Canyon Conference tournament

Valley 45, Wendell 38

Kalea Delgado had 13 points for the Vikings in the win. Justyce Schilz added 10. Wendell’s Ainsely Clark had 13 in the loss. Wendell’s season is over. Valley will play in the championship game at Declo Wednesday.

The Vikings would have to beat the Hornets twice to win the conference.

Boys basketball

Twin Falls 80, Canyon Ridge 56

Twin Falls’ Will Preucil led all scorers with 20. Jared Mix had 15.

Carter Funk had 14 and Alex Alcala had 13 for the Riverhawks.

