Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning police were called to the corner of Kimberly Road and 3400 East.

They were called for what was said to be an armed individual.

The situation is still under investigation and police have confirmed there was criminal activity.

Kimberly police say someone was taken in to custody but are not able to tell us what the charges are at this time.

HWY 30 was shut down for about 30 minutes but is back open now.

KMVT will continue to follow this story and have more when it is available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.