Twin Falls joins National Quilts of Valor day celebration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday is National Quilts of Valor Day and at the Twin Falls American Legion, volunteers came together to sew quilts to recognize those who have defended our freedom.

“We’re a very patriotic community,” said volunteer Joyce Dollar, “veterans are very much loved by our community.”

Throughout the year, weekly Quilts of Valor meetings are held every Wednesday.

But Saturday, the group opened its doors to new volunteers, increasing not only quilt production but also the social experience.

“We have a wonderful time when we’re sewing,” said weekly volunteer Margie Rahr. “We’re a close group; we laugh, we cry, we, you know, do everything together.”

For Dollar, who is the daughter of a World War Two veteran, the opportunity to honor those who served comes naturally.

“I’ve always supported veterans,” Dollar said. “I have respect for country and freedom and the fact that these men have given as much as they could to keep us free. I wanted to make some new sewing friends as well and it worked out... double dip.”

Many of the Quilts of Valor ladies work year-round to produce quilts and make presentations to nominated veterans throughout the year.

“When we actually make the presentations and you have a Vietnam veteran that is receiving a quilt, sometimes it’s the first recognition he or she has had, and they cry,” Rahr said, “we cry right along with them.”

Laughs, tears, time and effort are poured into every quilt and for the ladies who volunteer, the payoff of the donation makes it all worthwhile.

“It makes you feel wonderful,” Rahr said, “it’s great.”

Starting on the 11th, the Quilts of Valor will be raffling off an 8 foot by 8 foot quilt to be given out on Veteran’s Day.

