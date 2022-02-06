Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and children of OHV safety

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about off Highway Vehicle Safety following an increase in accidents over the past year.

Lt. Daron Brown says a good majority of the accidents are on farms when teenagers go out to change the water or help in the fields, and says a common problem is that riders are not wearing helmets.

He also says another problem is those riding a machine that is too big for them, which is dangerous because they can’t reach the brakes or they don’t have balance on the machine.

“I don’t think we should stop with the helmet though because of how many road rash crashes do we see. We always talk (about) two types of riders: those that have crashed and those that are going to,” said Lt. Brown.

He reminds everyone that it is required to take an OHV safety course if you are under the age of 16. Those are offered for free in June at Magic Mountain. For more information, visit their website.

