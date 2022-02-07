Advertisement

Ada County deputies praised for actions to save woman from sinking SUV

The rescue happened early Sunday morning, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office
The rescue happened early Sunday morning, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office(Photo from The Ada County Sheriff's obtained by KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Ada County deputies are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman’s life by pulling her to safety out of a sinking SUV.

The incident happened on Sunday when Deputy Sklar was driving and saw the driver of the SUV lose control and drive onto an ice-covered pond before falling through the ice and beginning to sink.

After calling for help, Deputy Sklar and the other responding deputy dove into the pond to save the woman. The pair pulled her out through her window and brought her to shore safely.

The woman is expected to be okay but was in shock from the accident and the cold water.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School
Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

Meeting aims to educate about hemp as crop comes to Southern Idaho
Hemp production comes to southern Idaho
Weekend weather labs: Inversions
Weekend weather lab: Inversions
Gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest level since 2014.
Idaho one of just two states to avoid gas price hike this week
Michelle Stennett announced she will not seek re-election
Idaho Senate Minority Leader Stennett will not run for re-election