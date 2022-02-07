Ada County deputies praised for actions to save woman from sinking SUV

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Ada County deputies are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman’s life by pulling her to safety out of a sinking SUV.

The incident happened on Sunday when Deputy Sklar was driving and saw the driver of the SUV lose control and drive onto an ice-covered pond before falling through the ice and beginning to sink.

After calling for help, Deputy Sklar and the other responding deputy dove into the pond to save the woman. The pair pulled her out through her window and brought her to shore safely.

The woman is expected to be okay but was in shock from the accident and the cold water.

