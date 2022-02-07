Advertisement

Bill to enhance firearm protections during emergencies heads to the Senate

Senate Bill 1262 heads to the full Senate
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Senate bill 1262 headed to the Senate on Monday.

The bill was introduced to the Senate State Affairs Committee and would enhance protections for firearms, ammunition, and components during a declared emergency, ensuring firearms-related businesses are declared essential during a declared emergency.

If passed by both chambers, it also means that concealed weapons can not be confiscated during a declared emergency.

Pre-vote discussion centered around whether this bill was necessary, given the 2nd Amendment protects the right to bear arms.

“Essentially do we have to put this in here to protect our 2nd Amendment rights? And I think the answer is we don’t,” said Democratic Senator Grant Burgoyne.

“We’ve learned that there are decisions being made regarding essential and non-essential businesses during emergencies, and this part needs to be clarified,” said Senator Todd Lakey, a Republican from Nampa.

The bill was approved by the committee and now heads to the full Senate.

Gun-related businesses were stated to be essential during Governor Brad Little’s stay-at-home order in 2020.

