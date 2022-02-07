Crash on Golf Course Road redirects traffic

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police responds to a two vehicle accident on Golf course Road in Jerome just after 8:00 tonight.

The accident occurred near the address of 750 Golf Course Road and traffic is currently being redirected at South 100 East.

One passenger was life flighted from the scene and three others were transported by ground to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area of the crash for the time being.

KMVT will update this story as it is available.

