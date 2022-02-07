Idaho Senate Minority Leader Stennett will not run for re-election

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Idaho Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) announced she will not run for re-election. Stennett first became a member of the state Senate in 2010 when she was appointed to fill the seat vacated as a result of her husband’s death.

The following month, she was elected to the seat, representing Blaine County in what was then District 25.

In addition to serving as Idaho Senate Minority Leader, Stennett is on the Health & Welfare, Resources & Environment and Senate State Affairs committees.

“My time as a Senator has been an extraordinary and humbling experience for which I am grateful,” Stennett said in a release. “I will continue to do my best to serve the people of our district and the state until my term ends in December, but will not seek reelection.”

Her absence on this year’s ballot creates an opening in the new District 26, which now includes Jerome county in addition to Blaine and Lincoln counties. Republicans Eric Parker and Laurie Lickley have announced their intention to run for the seat.

