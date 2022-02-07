Advertisement

Idaho officials ask federal government to make Idaho a priority in fire prevention

Idaho also argued its forests play a wider role in the U.S. economy
Badger Fire burning in Southern Idaho(U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest)
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and other state officials sent a letter to the USDA asking some of Idaho’s lands be made a priority under the federal government’s strategy to combat wildfires.

Earlier this month, the USDA announced the strategy to spend nearly $3 billion to reduce hazardous fuels, invest in “fire-adapted communities”, and invest in post-fire restoration.

A letter submitted by the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners argued in favor of Idaho’s leadership role in forest health. Their letter also mentioned the number of shovel-ready fuel reduction projects and robust industry available in the Gem State.

Mills in Idaho have the capacity to manufacture additional timber into the lumber America needs to support favorable residential housing demand,” said Trevor Stone, Idaho Region Timberlands Manager for PotlatchDeltic. “Thinning overgrown and fire-prone forestland protects Idaho’s valuable natural resources, including private timberlands, and creates good-paying jobs that support our communities.”

Idaho also argued its forests play a wider role in the U.S. economy. “Idaho’s forests contribute $2.4 billion each year in finished goods and services to our economy,” said Idaho Forest Group’s Director of Resource and Government Affairs Tom Schultz. “Prioritizing forest health in Idaho benefits both the environment and our economy.

