Idaho one of just two states to avoid gas price hike this week

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to AAA, the skyrocketing cost of crude oil has pushed the national average price of gasoline to its highest level since 2014. Idaho and Washington were the only two states in the country where prices fell this week.

Today, drivers in the Gem State are paying an average of $3.52 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is a penny less than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago. But the U.S. average spiked this week, with prices eight cents higher than a week ago and 14 cents higher than a month ago.

Gas prices have hit a nationwide average of $3.44. (Photo courtesy of AAA idaho) (AAA Idaho)

“Idaho prices are decreasing, but now it’s a really slow drip. If the current trend of high crude oil prices continues, it’s only a matter of days or weeks before the spigot shuts off entirely,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “As fuel demand comes roaring back this spring, we could find ourselves approaching $3.80 or even $3.90 per gallon at some point this year.”

