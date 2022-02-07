In-home care providers face staffing shortages

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Assisted living facilities across Idaho are struggling to find enough staff.

“Probably within the last year we’ve had to drop, probably, half of our clients due to the fact that we don’t have individuals to go into the home and take care of them,” said Matt Gaver, the owner of Stonebridge Assisted Living.

Gaver tells KMVT difficult decisions have been made over the past year, as his struggle to hire and retain staff made it impossible to keep up with his patient demand.

In the past month, those shortages have grown as COVID-19 cases have kept more people out of work.

“In the last month, we have been hugely impacted by sickness among our staff here in Twin Falls,” said Bryan Borders with St. Luke’s Home Health.

Care providers are doing what they can to continue serving the community. Some of those solutions are simple.

“We wear the recommended Personal Protective Equipment when we go into homes and patients are also asked to mask up,” said Borders.

Other solutions are more complicated. At Stonebridge, the administration has tried, without success, to find ways to bring in more staff.

“We’ve tried increasing our rates, we’re doing another rate increase the first of March trying to entice these people to come and work. But frankly, we’re not even getting very many applicants,” said Gaver.

Just over a year ago, Gaver had no problem keeping enough staff to care for his patient load. Now, he’s left wondering where those care providers went.

“I don’t know if they are just staying home, or if they found other jobs,” said Gaver. “It’s a tough question. I don’t know, I wish I knew the answer because if we knew the answer, we could figure out how to solve it.”

