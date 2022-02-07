Advertisement

Jerome County search and rescue disbands

But could this leave them short-handed? If there are multiple rescues going on, would they have enough resources and people do save them?
With the Jerome County Search and Rescue being disbanded, does that leave local search and...
With the Jerome County Search and Rescue being disbanded, does that leave local search and rescue teams shorthanded?
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People are injured or even killed every year in the Snake River Canyon, and the Jerome County Search and Rescue Team has been there for all of them.

“People base jump year-round, a lot of them have been base jumps,” said Captain Gary Taylor with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Department. “Unfortunately we have people use the bridge to do suicide, and we have to do body recoveries that are on our side of the canyon.”

Now, the Jerome County Search and Rescue has been disbanded. Putting you first, we wanted to ask why.

“The current Sheriff took over almost three years ago, and sometimes you inherit different entities from Sheriff to Sheriff,” said Taylor.

“Jerome County Sheriff Search and Rescue was one of those, but we wanted to get a detailed inventory list and detailed training records so we knew what we were comfortable sending them out to as far as a rescue or a recovery,” Taylor continued.

So now, the Twin Falls Search and Rescue Team will be assisting in all of Jerome County rescues, which according to Daron Brown is really nothing new.

“We will continue to respond to any of the calls within the County, or anywhere Jerome County needs us to,” said Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

But could this leave them short-handed? If there are multiple rescues going on, would they have enough resources and people do save them?

“With the agencies for both shows that we work with, I don’t know that we’ve ever run into that circumstance, but obviously if we would run into that circumstance and we are assisting Jerome County and something happens in Twin Falls County, people are going to break off and help those people,” said Brown.

“Also, we are not going to leave either county without assistance,” he continued.

Taylor tells KMVT rescue operations now will just mean working together.

“We’re still going to serve our citizens by utilizing the Twin Falls Search and Rescue Team and the SORT Team with St. Luke’s,” said Taylor.

