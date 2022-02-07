Advertisement

Twin Falls County one of the fastest growing in Idaho

Twin Falls County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Idaho(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report says Twin Falls County is the 6th fastest growing county in Idaho.

The report was done by Stacker.com and shows Twin Falls County six spots ahead of Jerome County at 12th, Blaine County at 13th, and Cassia County ranking as the 16th fastest growing county in the Gem State.

According to Stacker.com, the fastest growing county was Ada County followed by Canyon, Kootenai, Bonneville, and Madison Counties. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the U.S. population grew .35% from 2019 to 2020, marking the slowest rate of growth since 1900.

Experts say this is due to immigration restrictions and increased deaths among the baby boomer generation.

