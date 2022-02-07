What to expect with the future of the COVID-19 virus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is decreasing across the country, but officials say we must remain vigilant as our fight with this virus is not over yet, especially with a new omicron variant popping up across the United States.

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 virus has evolved along the way. The latest omicron variant has been able to spread more easily to people who have had COVID-19 in the past, have the vaccine, or even both.

“It’s becoming more efficient at infecting humans and spreading in the human population, this is something that is clearly happening, but the reasons behind this increased transmission, is still not very clear,” said Doctor Andy Pekhosz, a virologist.

He says it is clear that COVID-19 is going to continue to mutate, but the good news is, we have more tools to fight the illness.

“It’s clear, we have vaccines, we have treatments and therapies, all of which can minimize severe disease in most people,” said Pekhosz.

So what are the qualifications needed to be out of the pandemic stage of this virus. Doctor Watson says it all comes down to how many of the infections require hospitalizations.

“I think once we, once we see that, we may still see surges either seasonally, or perhaps multiple times a year from this virus, but once we see it even more disconnected from hospitalizations and deaths that is when we can start to take a deep breath and figure out how we treat this virus going forward,” said Doctor Crystal Watson, with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

The bottom line, we aren’t out of the woods yet, and we must continue to practice healthy habits, including getting vaccinated, social distancing and mask wearing.

“People who have been vaccinated, boosted, and then infected look to have an incredibly strong immune response and that immune response is broad enough so that it recognizes many of the other variants that have immerged already,” said Pekhosz.

