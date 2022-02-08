Burley hires standout local football coach

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After 13 seasons as the head football coach at Gooding High School, Cameron Andersen is leaving to pursue a position at the 4A level.

Burley High School hired Andersen to take over the program, their third head coach since 2018. Andersen has been with Gooding since 2009 and prior to that, Hansen for three years and an assistant at Murtaugh for two.

Andersen has high hopes for Burley and knows the challenges of working with a losing program. After all, when he applied for the Gooding job, the senators had one victory in three years. During his first year, they went 2-6. Since then, they’ve achieved a winning record every season, including 12 consecutive postseason appearances and six state trophies.

Andersen met with the Gooding players yesterday and his decision to leave didn’t come lightly. In fact, he wasn’t planning to leave this year, but the administration, amenities and overall support, drew him into Burley.

“The Burley kid, the Burley student-athlete is something that I think will match really well with my coaching style and I think they are starving for an opportunity to grasp a hold of an idea, a foundational culture that will really drive them to become great men,” Andersen said.

“We are so excited about the potential Cameron has at Burley,” exclaimed athletic director, Randy Winn. “We have no doubt that he can turn this program at Burley to what Gooding what and still is, that’s the potential, the kind of person and the kind of leader we want here at Burley.”

Athletic director Randy Winn scheduled tougher 4A opponents this year and removed all smaller classifications from the schedule, one of the major draws for Andersen.

“Adversity introduces a man to who they are,” Andersen said. “So the only way you can find out where Burley Football is and where they need to go is by challenging yourself against the best and I’m absolutely jacked to take a team from Burley High School into Bishop Kelly stadium at some point next season and figure out who we are, what we are and we need to grow.”

Andersen was one of nine applicants and will also teach English at the high school.

If you are interested in being a part of Andersen’s staff, apply through the Cassia County School District’s website.

