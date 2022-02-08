Advertisement

Cascade pharmacy burns down Tuesday morning

The fire forced the closure of Highway 55
The fire forced the closure of Highway 55(Photo courtesy of Stacia Boston, obtained by KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An investigation into a structure fire that destroyed a Cascade pharmacy is continuing.

Firefighters in Valley County were called to reports of a fire at Watkins Pharmacy just before 3:00 a.m.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 55 as crews worked to contain the blaze. The local library also sustained significant smoke and water damage in this blaze, according to reports.

