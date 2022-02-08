CSI basketball teams get back to work in preparation for USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After their worst shooting performance of the season, the CSI women’s basketball team survived a scare on Saturday in a narrow win over Snow College.

Wednesday’s loss to USU Eastern dropped the Golden Eagles from 5th to 13th in the national poll, despite CSI boasting the most wins in the country with 22.

CSI’s shooting woes continued all the way through the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Snow College. They had only scored 19 points and they were down by six, until they fought back and outscored the badgers, 25-10 in the fourth quarter alone.

“It’s time to re-energize, re-focus and really get it done, but Saturday I was looking for anybody in the stands who could come down shoot a basketball,” women’s basketball head coach Randy Rogers said. “I was hoping they would have a halftime show, shooting contest and put them on scholarship, but it was a struggle Saturday for sure. You know that’s not us. I think we’ll bounce back and finish strong in conference.”

“A big part of our losses that came from is not communicating,” added sophomore Jalen Callendar. “So being an older girl, sophomores, just asking the freshmen to step up, vocally communicating on and off the court.”

They look to avenge that loss to USU Eastern on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the men are looking to end a three-game skid. After being ranked ninth just a week ago, they’ve dropped all the way to 23rd.

CSI is looking to change it up this week, as the regular season is winding down. First they need to clean up their level of player and be more aggressive around the glass.

The fellas have committed more than 20 turnovers in two of those losses and they’re also losing the rebound battle.

“We’ve improved our free throw shooting dramatically from the start of the year, which is a big improvement,” head coach Jeff Reinert explained. “Obviously if anyone watches us, sees that we turn it over too much and if we fix our rebounding and our turnovers, I think we are going to be very happy.”

“I think just mismatches on defense, getting lost on defense, transition, I think all of that boils down to communication and just talking to everyone on the court, as well as the bench, as well as the coaches,” redshirt sophomore Chayce Polynice added.

“I am trying to be consistent with my shot, and play good defense every game,” added sophomore Marcellious Lockett.

The men will follow the women on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

