Exploring the impact of Idaho’s tax credit to you

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has repeatedly expressed his pride in the passing of House Bill 436, the one-time tax credit that is the largest in the history of the Gem State.

Putting you first, KMVT wanted to know how the tax credit might help you at the grocery store.

“Might last a day,” said Twin Falls resident Jim Blamires.

“I think there should be more, probably more help,” another resident, Stacey Starling, said.

Prices in the grocery store have been steadily rising. According to the Consumer Price Index, shoppers paid 6.5% more in food at home costs in December 2021 compared to December 2020.

Shoppers say these costs are really taking a toll.

“Yogurt just went up from 50 cents to 65 cents, that’s a big increase,” said Blamires. “Little items, you may not pay attention, but it all adds up.”

Soon, due to House Bill 436, shoppers will get some relief with one-time payments of 12% of state income tax or $75, whichever is higher, headed to each Idahoan.

But do shoppers believe this will help them?

“I think [we need something for] the long term. Something to take care of it and not give you something for now and then you’re right back where you were when they started,” said Starling.

Shoppers KMVT spoke with on Tuesday said inflation is taking its toll on everyone, and they want to see more done by lawmakers to ensure that does not continue.

“I just hope things do get better, you know, I really do,” Starling said.

