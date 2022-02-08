Governor Little signs teacher health insurance bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday morning he has signed a bill placing Idaho teachers and other educational workers on state health insurance.

In a press release, Little said this bill will extend better health insurance benefits to teachers across Idaho.

“This investment means Idaho’s teachers will be able to access better health benefits to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. It means teachers will be able to keep more of what they earn,” Governor Little said.

The bill would create a fund for school districts that choose the state’s health plan voluntarily while placing Idaho on a path to increase the state’s ongoing contribution for teacher health insurance premiums by around $4,000 per teacher.

The state says this will ensure school districts have enough resources to expand family coverage and provide lower out-of-pocket costs for teachers.

“We cannot meet our commitment to students without supporting the people who teach them in the classroom. If you’re running a business, you know you can only attract and retain dedicated, quality workers by paying them competitively, offering good benefits, and making them feel valued. Our educator workforce is no different,” Little also said.

