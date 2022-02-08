Advertisement

Governor Little signs teacher health insurance bill into law

The state says this will ensure school districts have enough resources to expand family coverage and provide lower out-of-pocket costs for teachers
Governor Little signed the bill into law on Tuesday
Governor Little signed the bill into law on Tuesday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday morning he has signed a bill placing Idaho teachers and other educational workers on state health insurance.

In a press release, Little said this bill will extend better health insurance benefits to teachers across Idaho.

“This investment means Idaho’s teachers will be able to access better health benefits to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. It means teachers will be able to keep more of what they earn,” Governor Little said.

The bill would create a fund for school districts that choose the state’s health plan voluntarily while placing Idaho on a path to increase the state’s ongoing contribution for teacher health insurance premiums by around $4,000 per teacher.

The state says this will ensure school districts have enough resources to expand family coverage and provide lower out-of-pocket costs for teachers.

“We cannot meet our commitment to students without supporting the people who teach them in the classroom. If you’re running a business, you know you can only attract and retain dedicated, quality workers by paying them competitively, offering good benefits, and making them feel valued. Our educator workforce is no different,” Little also said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School

Latest News

Jerome County search and rescue disbands
Jerome County search and rescue disbands
Ketchum City Hall
Ketchum removes citywide mask mandate
Bill 442 passed the House Monday
Idaho House forwards legislation to remove rental fee regulations
The City of Ketchum has removed its mask mandate
Ketchum removes its mask mandate