Advertisement

Health officials say COVID-19 positivity rates leveling out

While it’s a good sign, he says the positivity rate is still seven times higher than what it should be
Idaho health officials say while the positivity rate is coming down, we're still not out of the...
Idaho health officials say while the positivity rate is coming down, we're still not out of the woods yet(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — State health officials say positive COVID-19 rates are starting to level out, but we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Dave Jeppesen with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare tells KMVT that after five weeks of increasing rates, last week they finally declined.

While it’s a good sign, he says the positivity rate is still seven times higher than what it should be.

Jeppesen also stresses hospitalizations continue to be high. He says he understands how tired everyone is of the pandemic but it’s not finished with us yet, and our over-worked health care professionals need our help.

“What we can do to help our healthcare workers is choose to get vaccinated,” he said. “It’s the best way we have to turn the tide with COVID-19. In particular, getting a booster shot is key. The other way to help our healthcare workers it to wear a mask in indoor public areas.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School

Latest News

Shoppers aren't sure Idaho's recent tax credit will help calm concerns about inflation at the...
Exploring the impact of Idaho’s tax credit to you
Twin Falls has seen a 32% price increase
Twin Falls Housing market shows signs of cooling down
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
Vehicles are one of the largest contributors to air pollution nationwide, according to the...
Idaho lawmaker panel OKs bill to end vehicle emissions tests