Health officials say COVID-19 positivity rates leveling out

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — State health officials say positive COVID-19 rates are starting to level out, but we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Dave Jeppesen with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare tells KMVT that after five weeks of increasing rates, last week they finally declined.

While it’s a good sign, he says the positivity rate is still seven times higher than what it should be.

Jeppesen also stresses hospitalizations continue to be high. He says he understands how tired everyone is of the pandemic but it’s not finished with us yet, and our over-worked health care professionals need our help.

“What we can do to help our healthcare workers is choose to get vaccinated,” he said. “It’s the best way we have to turn the tide with COVID-19. In particular, getting a booster shot is key. The other way to help our healthcare workers it to wear a mask in indoor public areas.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.