Idaho House forwards legislation to remove rental fee regulations

Bill 442 passed the House Monday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Idaho House forwarded legislation to remove rental fee regulations.

The bill would prohibit local authorities from placing a cap on rental fees or deposits for renters.

Backers of the bill say adjusting fees or deposits companies impose shouldn’t be regulated by the government. Critics, however, say Bill 442 creates an opportunity for people to take advantage of a bloated Boise rental market.

