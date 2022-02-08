Idaho House forwards legislation to remove rental fee regulations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Idaho House forwarded legislation to remove rental fee regulations.

The bill would prohibit local authorities from placing a cap on rental fees or deposits for renters.

Backers of the bill say adjusting fees or deposits companies impose shouldn’t be regulated by the government. Critics, however, say Bill 442 creates an opportunity for people to take advantage of a bloated Boise rental market.

