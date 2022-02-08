Advertisement

Idaho lawmaker panel OKs bill to end vehicle emissions tests

By Rebecca Boone
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would eliminate vehicle emissions testing in Idaho’s most populated region has was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

The bill from Meridian Republican Sen. Lori Den Hartog would eliminate the emission testing requirements for two counties in southwestern Idaho in the summer of 2023, but leave the door open for regions to create air quality commissions and take other actions if pollution levels are deemed too high. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Vehicles are one of the largest contributors to air pollution nationwide, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The current state law only requires emission testing in regions where air pollution from vehicles is already approaching federal limits. In Idaho, that currently includes Ada and Canyon Counties.

Agricultural vehicles like farm trucks and tractors are exempt, as are vehicles that are less than five years old, classic automobiles and electric or hybrid vehicles.

Den Hartog says the tests are no longer needed because air pollution from vehicles has dropped significantly. She said nearly all of the vehicles in the region are passing emissions tests, partly because more older, high-emissions cars have left the roads in favor of newer, lower-emissions vehicles.

But John Oppenheimer with the Idaho Conservation League urged the committee to reject the bill, saying it was too early to lift the emissions testing requirements. He said the Legislature should first ensure there is infrastructure statewide to support things like electric vehicles.

