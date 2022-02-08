Advertisement

Idaho near the top of the nation in interest in homeschooling

Linda Patchin, the Chairman of Homeschool Idaho, says the interest in Idaho is due to the state's non-restrictive laws around the practice(Kelly Campbell)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gem State found itself near the top of a list ranking states with the highest interest in homeschooling across the country.

My E-Learning World, a homeschooling resource, found Idaho trails only Alaska in seeing an increase in homeschooling interest among parents.

With this in mind, KMVT asked what has led to this interest and what resources are available to assist in the transition to homeschooling.

Linda Patchin, Chairman of Homeschool Idaho, says the interest in the Gem State is due to the state’s non-restrictive laws around the practice but does caution parents before diving into the transition.

“It takes a lot of parental involvement, obviously,” said Patchin. “You’re the teacher, the mom, and the dad, it’s a lot of work. So studying whether or not that’s something that can really work for your family before you get involved in it is a good idea.”

Homeschool Idaho offers lesson plan ideas, training, standardized testing, and many more resources to parents who choose to homeschool.

