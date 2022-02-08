Advertisement

Idaho Parks and Recreation leasing pasture in Southern Idaho

The lessee will be responsible for fence maintenance
The pasture will be for cattle grazing
The pasture will be for cattle grazing
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will be offering 165 AUM for cattle grazing at Castle Rocks State Park-Ranch Unit.

The allotment, which is mostly irrigated pasture, will allow up to 55 cows or calf pairs to be turned out on June 1 and remain until the end of August. The lease will be for the 2022 season only, and the minimum bid will be $5,775. $2 million Aggregate Insurance is required.

The lessee will be responsible for fence maintenance, which the Department of Parks and Recreation describes as being in good condition.

One-quarter of the total bid price must be paid prior to turnout. The remainder can be paid in equal amounts on July 1, July 31, and August 31.

A public opening bid will take place at the City of Rocks Visitor at 3:00 p.m. on March 21. All bids can be hand-delivered or mailed to Castle Rocks State Park at 3035 Elba-Almo Road, Almo Idaho, 83312, P.O. Box 169.

