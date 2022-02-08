Idaho Parks and Recreation leasing pasture in Southern Idaho

ALMO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will be offering 165 AUM for cattle grazing at Castle Rocks State Park-Ranch Unit.

The allotment, which is mostly irrigated pasture, will allow up to 55 cows or calf pairs to be turned out on June 1 and remain until the end of August. The lease will be for the 2022 season only, and the minimum bid will be $5,775. $2 million Aggregate Insurance is required.

The lessee will be responsible for fence maintenance, which the Department of Parks and Recreation describes as being in good condition.

One-quarter of the total bid price must be paid prior to turnout. The remainder can be paid in equal amounts on July 1, July 31, and August 31.

A public opening bid will take place at the City of Rocks Visitor at 3:00 p.m. on March 21. All bids can be hand-delivered or mailed to Castle Rocks State Park at 3035 Elba-Almo Road, Almo Idaho, 83312, P.O. Box 169.

