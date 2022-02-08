Ketchum removes citywide mask mandate

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum has rescinded their health order, one which required facial coverings indoors and social distancing when possible.

The move came during Monday’s City Council meeting where reasons for removing the mask mandate included evidence showing potential harmful effects masks have on children, the county’s high vaccination rate and a decrease in both cases and positivity rate.

City Council members spoke about the polarizing nature of this issue in particular and said members have received numerous “disrespectful” public comments via email about the mask mandate the city had in place, and they hope going forward those who choose to wear a mask will be respected by community members.

Council members additionally discussed learning to live with the virus and this move beginning the process to returning to normal.

The vote was 3-1 in favor of rescinding the health order.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw closed the discussion by thanking the council for working hard throughout this “difficult time” and he said he hopes this decision will remove some of the divisiveness seen recently in the community.

