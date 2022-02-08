Ketchum removes its mask mandate

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is removing its mask mandate, one which required facial coverings indoors.

The move came during Monday’s city council meeting.

Reasons cited for removing the mandate included evidence showing potential harmful effects masks have on children, the county’s high vaccination rate, and a decrease in both cases and positivity rate.

City council members spoke about the polarizing nature of this issue in particular, saying members have received numerous “disrespectful” emails about the mask mandate the city had in place and they hope going forward, those who choose to wear a mask will be respected by the community members.

Council members additionally spoke on learning to live with the virus and this move beginning the process of returning to order.

