Officials say Idaho gas price drop unlikely to continue

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials say to enjoy the lower gas prices while you can, as Idaho is one of only two states experiencing a drop in gas prices this week, a trend they say is unlikely to continue.

The average price of gasoline in the Gem State is $3.52 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is one cent less than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago.

Twin Falls has some of the higher gas prices in the state, with the average price of regular gas hovering around $3.60 according to AAA.

Nationally, gas prices continue to rise with rising demand for heating oil and even tensions between Russia and Ukraine playing a role.

“Russia may very well pull crude oil from the market if there are sanctions from the West, so the market is already very tight and the concern is it could be even more complicated to get crude oil supplies, and with that in mind, the market is reacting in this strong way,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.

AAA cautions gas prices in Idaho are likely to rise as we inch closer to spring, when fuel demand traditionally increases.

