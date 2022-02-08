Advertisement

Officials say Idaho gas price drop unlikely to continue

Nationally, gas prices continue to rise with rising demand for heating oil and even tensions between Russia and Ukraine playing a role
AAA Idaho says the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are contributing to rising gas prices...
AAA Idaho says the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are contributing to rising gas prices nationwide
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials say to enjoy the lower gas prices while you can, as Idaho is one of only two states experiencing a drop in gas prices this week, a trend they say is unlikely to continue.

The average price of gasoline in the Gem State is $3.52 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is one cent less than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago.

Twin Falls has some of the higher gas prices in the state, with the average price of regular gas hovering around $3.60 according to AAA.

Nationally, gas prices continue to rise with rising demand for heating oil and even tensions between Russia and Ukraine playing a role.

“Russia may very well pull crude oil from the market if there are sanctions from the West, so the market is already very tight and the concern is it could be even more complicated to get crude oil supplies, and with that in mind, the market is reacting in this strong way,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho.

AAA cautions gas prices in Idaho are likely to rise as we inch closer to spring, when fuel demand traditionally increases.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School

Latest News

Wood River Fire and Rescue says the fire broke out Tuesday morning
Wood River Fire responds to fire at Hailey UPS facility
Idaho ranks near the top in interest in homeschooling interest
Idaho ranks near the top in highest interest in homeschooling
Assisted living facilities having problems finding enough staff
Assisted living facilities having trouble finding staff
Bill to enhance gun rights during declared emergencies advances
New bills aim to bolster gun rights during declared emergencies