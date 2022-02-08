Raft River wins defensive battle, advances to the 1A DI state tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh may have beaten Raft River in both meetings during the regular season, but it was the Trojans that pulled out the win Monday night, 48-42, over the Red Devils in the Snake River District Championship.

Raft River's Reagan Jones posted a team-high 14 points and the Trojans are headed back to the state tournament after a one-year absence. (KMVT)

The Trojans have booked a ticket to the 1A DI state tournament, scheduled for February 17-19 at Columbia High School in Nampa. They last went to state in 2020 and took fourth place.

Representing the Trojans, Reagan Jones, who had a team-high 14 points. For the Red Devils, Addie Stoker posted a team-high 14 points and Adysyn Stanger chipped in 11.

Oakley 49, Lighthouse Christian 30

The Hornets will face the Red Devils for the second and final seed to the 1A DI state tournament on Wednesday, February 9th at Jerome High School. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

Gooding 56, Kimberly 51: Leading the Senators, Alx Roe with 15 points, while Fallon Millican added 10 points. For the Bulldogs, Mekell Wright had a game-high 20 points, while Reece Garey posted 11 points and Shelby Moeller added 10.

Gooding Q1: 3 | Q2: 12 | Q3: 17 | Q4: 24

Kimberly Q1: 10 | Q2: 15 | Q3: 14 | Q4:12

The Senators have advanced to Wednesday’s district championship at Filer High School, starting at 7 p.m. Kimberly finished their season with a 11-10 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas County 83, Wendell 77 (OT)

Mountain Home 60, Wood River 51

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.