Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A threat made on social media put Buhl High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say around noon, a student received a message on Snapchat threatening Buhl schools. The student reported the threat to the administration, and all Buhl schools were then placed on lockdown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Buhl to ensure the safety of students and staff, and investigators are working to identify the threat.

Parents may come to Buhl City Park to check in with officials and pick up their children.

