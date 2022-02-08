Advertisement

Twin Falls County seeks comment on precinct boundary changes

Boundaries are changing following the state’s most recent redistricting process completed in November
Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
Public comments will be accepted on Feb. 15 at the County West Building(Jake Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County is seeking public comment on proposed changes to precinct boundaries after redistricting.

County Commissioners will accept comments during a public forum on Feb. 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls County West Building in the Planning and Zoning Conference room.

Boundaries are changing following the state’s most recent redistricting process completed in November. According to the county, boundaries must be redrawn due to the rapid growth seen in Twin Falls County and new Legislative District boundaries,

“The goal with new precinct boundaries is to balance Twin Falls County’s precincts at about 1,000 to 1,500 registered voters to ensure voters have a smooth voting experience when they visit the polls on election day,” said Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

