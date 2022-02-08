Twin Falls Housing market shows signs of cooling down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The booming Twin Falls housing market may be cooling off just a bit, according to data presented by Chief Financial Officer Breanna Howard.

During the presentation of the first-quarter numbers, Howard announced Twin Falls has given out only 38 single-family permits, compared to 156 at this point last year.

She admits this could signal that the housing market, which has set permit and fee records in 2020 and 2021, could be on the downturn.

However, Howard says it might be too early to know how significant these numbers are.

“It’s not the summer months when people are building, as well. It will be interesting to see where we come out in the second and possibly third quarter of the year, but we’re definitely not on track to have a stellar year so far. Which actually might be good,” said Howard.

The lack of permit sales will impact the City’s yearly budget, coming in far below projections.

The city says money saved on city employees will help to make up that gap until those positions are filled.

