Wood River Fire responds to fire at Hailey UPS facility

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wood River Fire and Rescue as well as other agencies responded to a fire at a UPS facility in Hailey Tuesday morning, KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting.

According to the Idaho Mountain Express, the fire was contained in approximately 30 minutes.

Wood River Fire and Rescue say they found a driver reported as missing outside the building later on.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

