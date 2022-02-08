Advertisement

Wood River Fire responds to fire at Hailey UPS facility

Wood River Fire and Rescue says the fire broke out Tuesday morning
Wood River Fire and Rescue says the fire broke out Tuesday morning(Wood River Fire and Rescue's Facebook page)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wood River Fire and Rescue as well as other agencies responded to a fire at a UPS facility in Hailey Tuesday morning, KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting.

According to the Idaho Mountain Express, the fire was contained in approximately 30 minutes.

Wood River Fire and Rescue say they found a driver reported as missing outside the building later on.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
Police tell KMVT a suspect is in custody
Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road
The Senate passed Bill 1241 on Friday
Idaho Senate passes property tax reduction for seniors
Jerome Middle School Threat
Arrest made after threat made to Jerome Middle School

Latest News

Idaho ranks near the top in interest in homeschooling interest
Idaho ranks near the top in highest interest in homeschooling
Assisted living facilities having problems finding enough staff
Assisted living facilities having trouble finding staff
Bill to enhance gun rights during declared emergencies advances
New bills aim to bolster gun rights during declared emergencies
Public comments will be accepted on Feb. 15 at the County West Building
Twin Falls County seeks comment on precinct boundary changes