Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools

An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An arrest has been made following a threat made toward Buhl schools Tuesday afternoon.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile male was arrested and charged with threatening violence on school grounds. The Sheriff’s Office says the student created a Snapchat account using another student’s name and posted several threatening messages targeting schools.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Buhl Police, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Filer Police Department, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, FBI, Buhl Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

