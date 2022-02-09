Behind the Business: Soiltech Wireless

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you drive down any road here in southern Idaho, chances are you’ll see a farm of some kind. And that’s what Soiltech Wireless’s founder Ehsan Soltan noticed when he first moved here from Taiwan.

“I met a lot of farmers and agronomists, and crop consultants, and I learned about their day-to-day business and operations and some of their pain points,” said Soltan.

This experience inspired Soltan to develop a new product, a revolutionary sensor designed to make life for farmers incredibly easy.

“You bury these totally under the ground. It’s gonna tell you the moisture conditions to help you irrigate, and it’s going to tell you the temperature conditions to help you determine when to plant and when to harvest. It’ll also give you indications about disease that may be occurring in the field, and it also acts as kind of a crop damage sensor.”

Reception to the product has been extraordinary, winning the company an award at an ag show in San Diego.

“Companies would go and tell the show about their product and people would vote, and people voted us the best agricultural product there,” Soltan said.

Because of this, the company has garnered international attention.

“We’ve now started shipping across the country, and into Canada and into Mexico as well,” said Soltan.

With the orders pouring in, the company is looking to rapidly grow.

“We’re growing, we’re hiring, we’re looking for more people to join the team, and we’re looking to find more ways in which we can help farmers,” said Soltan.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.